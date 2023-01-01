Logis Royal

At the northern end of the Cité Royale stands the royal residence of Charles VII and his successors, originally built as a medieval fortress but later converted into a Renaissance-style hunting lodge. In May 1429, after her victory at Orléans, Joan of Arc famously met Charles VII here for the second time and nudged him towards coronation. The multimedia museum, redone in 2018, has rooms dedicated to some big personalities: Charles VII, Agnès Sorel, Anne of Brittany and Joan of Arc.