You don't have to be a French-literature major to enjoy the lovely Musée Balzac, in a Renaissance manor house where Honoré de Balzac (1799–1850) was a frequent guest. On a quiet slope in a lush river valley, the museum has rooms furnished in the style of Balzac's time, as well as manuscripts, letters, 1st editions and lithographs.

It's easy to imagine Balzac escaping his hectic Parisian life and reclining here in his cosy bed, a board on his knees, writing for 12 hours a day. An informative English brochure is available at the ticket desk.