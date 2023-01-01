Caves Monmousseau

Perched quietly beneath an imposing 12th-century donjon (keep), the town of Montrichard, 9km east of Chenonceau, is a perfect spot for a fizzy break. Just outside town, Monmousseau's extensive wine cellars, carved into the tufa stone, create the perfect 12°C environment for ageing crémant (sparkling wine). One-hour tours (adult/child €4.50/free), starting at 10am and 2pm from April to October, explain the méthode traditionelle (the traditional way to make bubbly, adopted from Champagne) and end with a tasting.