Three kilometres south of Amboise, this seven-storey, vaguely Asian 'pagoda' (44m) was built between 1775 and 1778, when blending classical French architecture and Chinese motifs was all the rage. Clamber to the top for glorious views. From May to September, picnic baskets (adult/child €12.50/7) are available, and you can rent rowboats (€5 per hour) and – great for kids – play 18th-century outdoor games.