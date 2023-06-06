Amboise

Overview

Elegant Amboise, childhood home of Charles VIII and final resting place of the incomparable Leonardo da Vinci, is gorgeously situated on the southern bank of the Loire, guarded by a soaring château. With some seriously posh hotels, outstanding dining and one of France's most vivacious weekly markets (on Sunday morning), Amboise is a convivial base for exploring the Loire countryside and nearby châteaux by car or bicycle.

  • Chateau Gaillard, Amboise, France.

    Château Gaillard

    Amboise

    The most exciting Loire château to open to visitors in years, Gaillard is the earliest expression of the Italian Renaissance in France. Begun in 1496, the…

  • Chateau du Clos Luce castle, Amboise, France.

    Le Clos Lucé

    Amboise

    It was at the invitation of François I that Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519), aged 64, took up residence in this grand manor house, built in 1471. An admirer…

  • Château Royal d’Amboise

    Château Royal d’Amboise

    Amboise

    Perched atop a rocky escarpment above town, Amboise's castle was a favoured retreat for all of France's Valois and Bourbon kings. Only a few of the…

  • The Chanteloup pagoda, Amboise, France.

    Pagode de Chanteloup

    Amboise

    Three kilometres south of Amboise, this seven-storey, vaguely Asian 'pagoda' (44m) was built between 1775 and 1778, when blending classical French…

