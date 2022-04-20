Île du Levant, an 8km strip of an island, has a split personality. Ninety per cent of it is a closed military camp, and the remaining pocket of Héliopolis (on the island’s southwestern edge) is a nudist colony.

The post office, cafes and hotels are clustered around the central square, place du Village, 1km uphill from the port along rte de l’Ayguade. From there a nature trail leads east into the Domaine des Arbousiers, a nature reservation in the eastern part of the colony sheltering rare island plants. The tourist office has information on guided tours.