Predating Stonehenge by around 100 years, the Carnac (Garnag in Breton) area is the world's greatest concentration of megalithic sites, with no fewer than…
Golfe du Morbihan
In the crook of Brittany's southern coastline, the Golfe du Morbihan (Morbihan Coast; www.morbihan.com) is a haven of around 40 islands, plus beaches, oyster beds and bird life. Its shallow waters form a breathtakingly beautiful inland sea that's easily accessible from Vannes. Some islands are barely sandy specks of land, while others harbour communities of fishermen, farmers and artistic types seduced by the island lifestyle.
The area is perhaps best known for its profusion of magnificent and mystifying Celtic megaliths – a must for a visit to Brittany. They rise majestically throughout most of the département, charging the area with a sense of ancient mystery.
Further inland lies the handsome town of Josselin, well-known for its huge castle, medieval contours and scenic riverine perch on the River Oust. For further doses of ancient charm, the picture-postcard town of Rochefort-en-Terre is well worth a day's exploration to fully soak up its historic flavours.
Carnac Alignments
Predating Stonehenge by around 100 years, the Carnac (Garnag in Breton) area is the world's greatest concentration of megalithic sites, with no fewer than…
Château de Josselin
Guarded by its three round towers and overlooking the canal, the extraordinary town château is an formidable sight that remains the home of the Rohan…
Locmariaquer Megaliths
This unusual neolithic site on the eastern edge of the village of Locmariaquer (13km south of Auray) sits in an area rich in dolmens. This one features…
Ramparts
Vannes' old town is surrounded by imposing ramparts and gates, which are in turn lined by a moat and, on the eastern edge, simply spectacular flower…
Cairn de Gavrinis
One of the most special neolithic ruins along the Morbihan coast, this giant cairn is out on the island of the same name. Dating from 4000 BC and…
Aiguilles de Port Coton
Just off the western side of the island, these magnificent rock stacks – depicted in a series of celebrated canvases by Claude Monet in 1886 – resemble…
Tumulus de Kercado
The massive burial mound of a neolithic chieftain dating from 3800 BC, the astonishing Tumulus de Kercado lies just east of Kermario and 500m to the south…
Pointe des Poulains
The island's northernmost point juts out dramatically at Pointe des Poulains. Flanked by craggy cliffs and affording sublime views, this windswept…
Tumulus St-Michel
This huge tumulus, 400m northeast of the Carnac-Ville tourist office, and accessed off the D781 at the end of chemin du Tumulus (itself off rue du Tumulus…
