While there's been a fortress on this site since the 11th centry, the present handsome pile was assembled piecemeal between the 15th and 18th centuries. Its oubliettes (bottle-necked dungeons), vaulted ceilings, ornamental gardens and period furniture represent a melange of styles, but are no less impressive for it.
Château d'Entrecasteaux
Var
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.05 MILES
In a gracefully converted 16th-century chapel, this small but famous museum showcases an impressive collection of modern art infused with that legendary…
Cloître de la Cathédrale de Fréjus
25.47 MILES
Fréjus’ star sight is its 11th- and 12th-century cathedral, one of the region's first Gothic buildings. Its cloister features rare 14th- and 15th-century…
13.89 MILES
A 1975 mosaic by Marc Chagall illuminates this 13th-century Romanesque chapel, 4.5km east of Les Arcs-sur-Argens. The church contains a crystal shrine…
28.99 MILES
The 5km-long, celebrity-studded Plage de Pampelonne sports a line-up of exclusive beach restaurants and clubs in summer. Find public entries (and parking…
20.86 MILES
The majestic 12th-century Monastère de la Verne sits on a forested ridge in the Massif des Maures, rising like an island of honeyed stone in a sea of…
3.98 MILES
The simplest but most beautiful of 'The Sisters' (a trio of great Provençal Cistercian abbeys including Silvacane and Notre-Dame de Sénanque), Thoronet,…
27.77 MILES
Growing continuously since its conception in 1910, this stunning garden, with plants from all Mediterranean climates, is wonderful for a stroll or a…
10.05 MILES
The protected Vallon Sourn, where the swift waters of the Argens have cut a picturesque canyon from the soft rock, is a haven for for walking, cycling,…
4.79 MILES
Excellent wines are produced using traditional methods, in vineyards originally cultivated by monks in the 12th century. Ring the bell if it seems no one…
7.76 MILES
Attached to Aups tourist office you'll find this shop selling the 'black diamond' of Aups in various forms (whole, in pastes and pastas). It's also home…
10.78 MILES
Sitting in a delightful 500-hectare valley planted with ancient vines and olive groves, Château de Miraval was a monastery in the 13th century, then…
6. Ancienne Abbaye de la Celle
13.21 MILES
Built over an earlier Christian structure (itself sitting on the foundations of a Roman villa), this 12th-century Benedictine Romanesque abbey has been…
14.88 MILES
This sanctuary protects one of France’s most endangered species, the Hermann tortoise (Testudo hermanni) today found only in the Massif des Maures and on…