Château d'Entrecasteaux

Var

LoginSave

While there's been a fortress on this site since the 11th centry, the present handsome pile was assembled piecemeal between the 15th and 18th centuries. Its oubliettes (bottle-necked dungeons), vaulted ceilings, ornamental gardens and period furniture represent a melange of styles, but are no less impressive for it.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Annonciade Museum in Saint-Tropez, France.

    Musée de l’Annonciade

    26.05 MILES

    In a gracefully converted 16th-century chapel, this small but famous museum showcases an impressive collection of modern art infused with that legendary…

  • Cloister of the cathedral Saint-Leonce in Frejus, France.

    Cloître de la Cathédrale de Fréjus

    25.47 MILES

    Fréjus’ star sight is its 11th- and 12th-century cathedral, one of the region's first Gothic buildings. Its cloister features rare 14th- and 15th-century…

  • Medieval patio with roses in La Chapelle de Sainte-Roseline, Provence, France.

    Chapelle Sainte-Roseline

    13.89 MILES

    A 1975 mosaic by Marc Chagall illuminates this 13th-century Romanesque chapel, 4.5km east of Les Arcs-sur-Argens. The church contains a crystal shrine…

  • Crystal clear water on Pampelonne beach near Saint Tropez in south France.

    Plage de Pampelonne

    28.99 MILES

    The 5km-long, celebrity-studded Plage de Pampelonne sports a line-up of exclusive beach restaurants and clubs in summer. Find public entries (and parking…

  • Monastère de la Verne

    Monastère de la Verne

    20.86 MILES

    The majestic 12th-century Monastère de la Verne sits on a forested ridge in the Massif des Maures, rising like an island of honeyed stone in a sea of…

  • Abbaye de Thoronet

    Abbaye de Thoronet

    3.98 MILES

    The simplest but most beautiful of 'The Sisters' (a trio of great Provençal Cistercian abbeys including Silvacane and Notre-Dame de Sénanque), Thoronet,…

  • Domaine du Rayol

    Domaine du Rayol

    27.77 MILES

    Growing continuously since its conception in 1910, this stunning garden, with plants from all Mediterranean climates, is wonderful for a stroll or a…

  • Vallon Sourn

    Vallon Sourn

    10.05 MILES

    The protected Vallon Sourn, where the swift waters of the Argens have cut a picturesque canyon from the soft rock, is a haven for for walking, cycling,…

View more attractions

Nearby Var attractions

1. Abbaye de Thoronet

3.98 MILES

The simplest but most beautiful of 'The Sisters' (a trio of great Provençal Cistercian abbeys including Silvacane and Notre-Dame de Sénanque), Thoronet,…

2. Domaine de l'Abbaye

4.79 MILES

Excellent wines are produced using traditional methods, in vineyards originally cultivated by monks in the 12th century. Ring the bell if it seems no one…

3. Maison de la Truffe

7.76 MILES

Attached to Aups tourist office you'll find this shop selling the 'black diamond' of Aups in various forms (whole, in pastes and pastas). It's also home…

4. Vallon Sourn

10.05 MILES

The protected Vallon Sourn, where the swift waters of the Argens have cut a picturesque canyon from the soft rock, is a haven for for walking, cycling,…

5. Château de Miraval

10.78 MILES

Sitting in a delightful 500-hectare valley planted with ancient vines and olive groves, Château de Miraval was a monastery in the 13th century, then…

6. Ancienne Abbaye de la Celle

13.21 MILES

Built over an earlier Christian structure (itself sitting on the foundations of a Roman villa), this 12th-century Benedictine Romanesque abbey has been…

7. Chapelle Sainte-Roseline

13.89 MILES

A 1975 mosaic by Marc Chagall illuminates this 13th-century Romanesque chapel, 4.5km east of Les Arcs-sur-Argens. The church contains a crystal shrine…

8. Village des Tortues

14.88 MILES

This sanctuary protects one of France’s most endangered species, the Hermann tortoise (Testudo hermanni) today found only in the Massif des Maures and on…