Sitting in a delightful 500-hectare valley planted with ancient vines and olive groves, Château de Miraval was a monastery in the 13th century, then legendary Miraval recording studio (where Pink Floyd recorded part of The Wall in 1979). It shut its doors to passers-by in 2008 when Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and kids moved into the dreamy gold-stone property on the vast 400-hectare estate, but it still makes some of the most valued wine in the region.