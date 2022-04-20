Pete Seaward

The Northwest Coast

The coastline that stretches away northwards from the classy and historic city of Ajaccio holds some of the most breathtaking scenery in all Corsica. Successive bays unfold in dazzling splendour, each peppered with villages that spring to life in summer. Many of the beaches are superb, and the sea is consistently enticing, but it’s the breathtaking coastal cliffscape, culminating in the iconic red-rock extravaganza of the Calanques de Piana, that you’ll never forget.

Explore The Northwest Coast

  • R

    Réserve Naturelle de Scandola

    The jewel of the Golfe de Porto World Heritage Site, the Réserve Naturelle de Scandola extends both above and below the water, from the russet-hued cliffs…

  • Maison Bonaparte

    Unremarkable from the outside, the old-town house where Napoléon was born and spent his first nine years was ransacked by Corsican nationalists in 1793,…

  • P

    Palais Fesch – Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Established by Napoléon’s uncle, cardinal Joseph Fesch (1763–1839), Ajaccio’s superb art museum holds the largest French collection of Italian paintings…

  • P

    Plage de Porticcio

    Dedicated beach bums generally prefer the sands of Porticcio to Ajaccio's busy city beaches. It’s 15km by road around the bay from Ajaccio, or 6km…

  • G

    Genoese Tower

    Follow the stairway up the tiny headland in the centre of the port – a jumble of red-tinged boulders – to reach the sturdy little Genoese watchtower,…

  • É

    Église St-Spyridon

    Cargèse’s Greek community had been established in the village for 150 years by the time they erected this Greek Orthodox church, between 1868 and 1874…

  • C

    Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    Surprisingly small but in a commanding position facing out to sea, Ajaccio’s ochre-coloured cathedral dates from the 16th century. As well as a depiction…

  • W

    Waterfront

    Porto’s main sights are clustered around the harbour. Once you’ve climbed the higgledy-piggledy headland up to the Genoese tower, stroll round to the…

  • C

    Chapelle Impériale

    The crypt of the imperial chapel, across the courtyard from the Palais Fesch, holds the tombs of Napoléon's parents and several other relatives. Don't…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Northwest Coast.

  • See

    Réserve Naturelle de Scandola

    The jewel of the Golfe de Porto World Heritage Site, the Réserve Naturelle de Scandola extends both above and below the water, from the russet-hued cliffs…

  • See

    Maison Bonaparte

    Unremarkable from the outside, the old-town house where Napoléon was born and spent his first nine years was ransacked by Corsican nationalists in 1793,…

  • See

    Palais Fesch – Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Established by Napoléon’s uncle, cardinal Joseph Fesch (1763–1839), Ajaccio’s superb art museum holds the largest French collection of Italian paintings…

  • See

    Plage de Porticcio

    Dedicated beach bums generally prefer the sands of Porticcio to Ajaccio's busy city beaches. It’s 15km by road around the bay from Ajaccio, or 6km…

  • See

    Genoese Tower

    Follow the stairway up the tiny headland in the centre of the port – a jumble of red-tinged boulders – to reach the sturdy little Genoese watchtower,…

  • See

    Église St-Spyridon

    Cargèse’s Greek community had been established in the village for 150 years by the time they erected this Greek Orthodox church, between 1868 and 1874…

  • See

    Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    Surprisingly small but in a commanding position facing out to sea, Ajaccio’s ochre-coloured cathedral dates from the 16th century. As well as a depiction…

  • See

    Waterfront

    Porto’s main sights are clustered around the harbour. Once you’ve climbed the higgledy-piggledy headland up to the Genoese tower, stroll round to the…

  • See

    Chapelle Impériale

    The crypt of the imperial chapel, across the courtyard from the Palais Fesch, holds the tombs of Napoléon's parents and several other relatives. Don't…

Guidebooks

Learn more about The Northwest Coast

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.