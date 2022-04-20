The coastline that stretches away northwards from the classy and historic city of Ajaccio holds some of the most breathtaking scenery in all Corsica. Successive bays unfold in dazzling splendour, each peppered with villages that spring to life in summer. Many of the beaches are superb, and the sea is consistently enticing, but it’s the breathtaking coastal cliffscape, culminating in the iconic red-rock extravaganza of the Calanques de Piana, that you’ll never forget.