The Calvados département (www.calvados-tourisme.com) stretches from Honfleur in the east to Isigny-sur-Mer in the west and includes Caen, Bayeux and the D-Day beaches. The area is famed for its rich pastures and farm products, including butter, cheese, cider and an eponymous apple brandy.

The origins of the name 'Calvados' are opaque. One (tenuous) theory points to a (possibly mythical) ship of the Spanish Armada sent by King Philip II of Spain to attack England called San El Salvador, which was shipwrecked off the Normandy coast. Another more convincing argument attests the name derives from a pair of rocks off the Normandy coast known as calva dorsa.