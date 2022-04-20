For a very insightful and vivid account of the entire war, with special focus on the Battle of Normandy, Le Mémorial is unparalleled – it's one of Europe…
Calvados
The Calvados département (www.calvados-tourisme.com) stretches from Honfleur in the east to Isigny-sur-Mer in the west and includes Caen, Bayeux and the D-Day beaches. The area is famed for its rich pastures and farm products, including butter, cheese, cider and an eponymous apple brandy.
The origins of the name 'Calvados' are opaque. One (tenuous) theory points to a (possibly mythical) ship of the Spanish Armada sent by King Philip II of Spain to attack England called San El Salvador, which was shipwrecked off the Normandy coast. Another more convincing argument attests the name derives from a pair of rocks off the Normandy coast known as calva dorsa.
- Le Mémorial – Un Musée pour la Paix
- Bayeux Tapestry
- LLes Maisons Satie
- MMusée d’Art et d’Histoire Baron Gérard
- LLongues-sur-Mer Battery
- Normandy American Cemetery & Memorial
- Château de Caen
- CCathédrale Notre Dame
- MMusée Eugène Boudin
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Calvados.
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
