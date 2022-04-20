Justin Foulkes

Calvados

The Calvados département (www.calvados-tourisme.com) stretches from Honfleur in the east to Isigny-sur-Mer in the west and includes Caen, Bayeux and the D-Day beaches. The area is famed for its rich pastures and farm products, including butter, cheese, cider and an eponymous apple brandy.

The origins of the name 'Calvados' are opaque. One (tenuous) theory points to a (possibly mythical) ship of the Spanish Armada sent by King Philip II of Spain to attack England called San El Salvador, which was shipwrecked off the Normandy coast. Another more convincing argument attests the name derives from a pair of rocks off the Normandy coast known as calva dorsa.

Explore Calvados

  • Le Mémorial – Un Musée pour la Paix

    For a very insightful and vivid account of the entire war, with special focus on the Battle of Normandy, Le Mémorial is unparalleled – it's one of Europe…

  • Bayeux Tapestry

    The world’s most celebrated embroidery depicts the conquest of England by William the Conqueror in 1066 from an unashamedly Norman perspective…

  • L

    Les Maisons Satie

    This unusual and intriguing complex captures the whimsical spirit of the eccentric avant-garde composer Erik Satie (1866–1925), who lived and worked in…

  • L

    Longues-sur-Mer Battery

    These mammoth German artillery pieces remain in their colossal concrete emplacements – the only in-situ large-calibre weapons in Normandy. The first…

  • Château de Caen

    Looming above the centre of the city, Caen’s magnificent castle walls – massive battlements overlooking a now dry moat – were established by William the…

  • C

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    Most of Bayeux’ spectacular Norman Gothic cathedral dates from the 13th century, though the crypt (take the stairs on the north side of the choir), the…

  • M

    Musée Eugène Boudin

    This museum features superb 19th- and 20th-century paintings of Normandy’s towns and coast, including works by Dubourg, Dufy and Monet. One room is…

