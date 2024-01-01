Musée Bordeaux – Sciences et Nature

With more than one million different specimens on show, Bordeaux's former Natural History Museum is among France's most impressive. Closed at the time of research for extensive renovation work to the elegant Hôtel de Lisleferme (1781) in which it is housed, it is expected to re-open at the end of March 2019.
