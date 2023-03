Landscaping is artistic as well as informative at the Jardin Public. Established in 1755 and laid out in the English style a century later, the grounds incorporate duck ponds, the meticulously catalogued Jardin Botanique dating from 1629, and the city's Musée Bordeaux – Sciences et Nature. At the time of research it was closed for renovation work; it's slated to open again in March 2019.