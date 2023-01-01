Pavé des Chartrons

Nowhere is the immense wealth that 18th-century Bordeaux amassed from its port more explicit than on this posh avenue lined with elegant hôtels particuliers (mansions). This is where wealthy wine merchants from all over Europe had their private residences. Hôtel Fenwick (1793–1800) was built for American wine trader Joseph Fenwick who owned vines near Bordeaux. When he was appointed American consul by President George Washington in 1790, his residence on the corner of quai des Chartrons became the world's first official American consulate.