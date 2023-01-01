Musée d’Art Contemporain

Built in 1824 as a warehouse for French colonial produce such as coffee, cocoa, peanuts and vanilla, the cavernous Entrepôts Lainé creates a dramatic backdrop for cutting-edge modern art at Bordeaux's Museum of Contemporary Art. Highlights include works by Keith Haring and photographs of the derelict warehouse interior in the 1980s by Parisian photographer Georges Rousse. Temporary exhibitions command a higher admission fee (adult/child €7/free).

Its rooftop cafe, with fantastic terrace, is a great spot to hang in summer.