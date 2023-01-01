On 17 April 1828 the funeral of Romantic Spanish painter Francisco Goya (1746–1828) took place in this magnificent French Baroque church, a stone's throw from where the artist spent the last years of his life at 59 cours de l'Intendance. The church, with striking sculpted façade and light-flooded interior, formed part of a new monastery built for Dominican monks between 1684 and 1707. Its acoustics are exceptional and catching a free organ concert is well worth it.

The easiest way to actually find Église Notre Dame du Chapelet is to walk through Passage Sarget, an elegant glass-roofed arcade built in 1878 to link cours de l'Intendance and place du Chapelet.