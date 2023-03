This gargoyled, 50m-high Flamboyant Gothic belfry was built for the adjoining cathedral between 1440 and 1466. Its spire was added in the 19th century, and in 1863 it was topped off with the shiny gold statue of Notre Dame de l’Aquitaine (Our Lady of Aquitaine). Scaling the tower’s 231 narrow steps rewards you with a spectacular city panorama. Only 19 visitors are allowed up at any one time, so be prepared to queue in season.