Église St-Pierre

Saint-Pierre's enchanting labyrinth of narrow lanes inevitably leads to the predominantly 15th-century church around which the medieval neighbourhood flourished. From 1152, when Aquitaine fell under the English crown, it served as the parish church for many English nobles and merchants later buried here. Inside the church, admire spectacular 19th-century stained-glass windows (those in the left aisle illustrate the story of St-Peter), the baroque altarpiece and a supremely beautiful wooden 17th-century Pietà sculpted in wood.