Porte de Bourgogne

This Roman-style city gate was designed in the 1750s by 18th-century celebrity architect Ange-Jacques Gabriel (1698–1782), best known for redesigning Paris' place de la Concorde, École Militaire and the Petit Trianon at Versailles, among other things. The gate marked the official entrance into the city from Paris and was renamed Porte Napoléon in 1808 in honour of Napoleon's visit to Bordeaux. It is sometimes called Porte des Salinières after the salt workers who lived in the surrounding quarter.