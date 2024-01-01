Promenade des Remparts

Bordeaux

LoginSave

An alley of centurion plane trees charts out the course of this elevated garden behind the Capucins food market, built into the remains of the 5km-long city walls that protected the city in the 14th century. The artillery terraces, oratory and other random architectural vestiges littering the walkway were once part of a 17th-century convent.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • New museum of wine in Bordeaux City

    La Cité du Vin

    2.32 MILES

    The complex world of wine is explored in depth at ground-breaking La Cité du Vin, a stunning piece of contemporary architecture resembling a wine decanter…

  • Visitors having fun on the Mirroir d'eau (Water Mirror) of the Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux, France on a hot summer day during a heat wave.

    Miroir d’Eau

    0.75 MILES

    A fountain of sorts, the Miroir d'Eau is the world's largest reflecting pool. Covering an area of 3450 sq metres of black granite on the quayside opposite…

  • Bordeaux Cathedral

    Cathédrale St-André

    0.75 MILES

    The Cathédrale St-André, a Unesco World Heritage Site prior to the city's classification, lords it over the city. The cathedral's oldest section dates…

  • La Base Sous-Marine

    La Base Sous-Marine

    2.7 MILES

    By far the city's eeriest and most menacing sight, this mammoth hulk of a submarine base (1941–43) was one of five built on the Atlantic Coast by the…

  • Basilique St-Michel

    Basilique St-Michel

    0.25 MILES

    This imposing Flamboyant Gothic church lies at the heart of St-Michel. Begun in the 14th century, it took more than 200 years to complete and is best…

  • Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux.

    Place de la Bourse

    0.74 MILES

    This is Bordeaux's most iconic square. A mirage of elegance and symmetry, it was laid out by architect Ange-Jacques Gabriel between 1730 and 1775 and…

  • Porte Cailhau, one of the main entrances to the old city, in Bordeaux, France.

    Porte Cailhau

    0.56 MILES

    The main entrance into medieval Bordeaux, this grandiose 15th-century city gate was built to celebrate King Charles VII's victory at the Battle of Fornovo…

  • Exterior of the Museum of Aquitaine in the centre of Bordeaux city in France.

    Musée d’Aquitaine

    0.54 MILES

    Gallo-Roman statues and relics dating back 25,000 years are among the highlights at this bright and spacious, well-curated history and civilisations…

View more attractions

Nearby Bordeaux attractions

1. Église Ste-Croix

0.25 MILES

Exquisite decorative sculptures representing greed, lust and other terrible age-old vices adorn the striking Romanesque façade of this elegant church in…

2. Basilique St-Michel

0.25 MILES

This imposing Flamboyant Gothic church lies at the heart of St-Michel. Begun in the 14th century, it took more than 200 years to complete and is best…

3. Musée d’Ethnographie

0.27 MILES

A visit to this Museum of Ethnography is as much an excuse to nose around the old medical faculty of Bordeaux's prestigious university, established in…

4. Place de la Victoire

0.31 MILES

The city's finest people-watching square, place de la Victoire throbs with students lingering over drinks on the vast cafe terraces here. Tray-wielding…

5. Porte de Bourgogne

0.39 MILES

This Roman-style city gate was designed in the 1750s by 18th-century celebrity architect Ange-Jacques Gabriel (1698–1782), best known for redesigning…

6. Grosse Cloche

0.41 MILES

Guarded by a twinset of witch-hat capped towers, this Gothic belfry was built on the vestiges of 13th-century protective ramparts and later served as both…

7. Musée d’Aquitaine

0.54 MILES

Gallo-Roman statues and relics dating back 25,000 years are among the highlights at this bright and spacious, well-curated history and civilisations…

8. Porte Cailhau

0.56 MILES

The main entrance into medieval Bordeaux, this grandiose 15th-century city gate was built to celebrate King Charles VII's victory at the Battle of Fornovo…