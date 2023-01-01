Église Ste-Croix

Exquisite decorative sculptures representing greed, lust and other terrible age-old vices adorn the striking Romanesque façade of this elegant church in Ste-Croix. Built between the 11th and 12th centuries as the abbey church of an adjoining Benedictine abbey, this is Bordeaux's oldest church. The bell tower left of the main entrance was only added in the 19th century. Inside the original Dom Bedos pipe organ (1740–55) was moved to the cathedral in 1812.

Free organ concerts held at 6.3pm on Wednesday in July and August are the good chance to hear the modern organ, an exact reproduction of the original organ carefully crafted in 1984, at work.