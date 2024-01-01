Château de Beaugency

Inside this seigniorial residence, parts of which are Gothic, furnished rooms – and suits of armour – illustrate life in the 15th century (as does an augmented-reality tablet computer). Has a lovely garden. Across the square stands the massive, 36m-high Tour César, the shell of a Romanesque donjon (11th century; interior closed).
