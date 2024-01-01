Château de Beaugency

The Loire Valley

Inside this seigniorial residence, parts of which are Gothic, furnished rooms – and suits of armour – illustrate life in the 15th century (as does an augmented-reality tablet computer). Has a lovely garden. Across the square stands the massive, 36m-high Tour César, the shell of a Romanesque donjon (11th century; interior closed).

  • The royal Chateau de Chambord in the evening, France. This castle is located in the Loire Valley, was built in the 16th century and is one of the most recognizable chateaux in the world.

    Château de Chambord

    12.54 MILES

    If you only have time to visit one château in the Loire, you might as well make it the grandest – and Chambord is the most lavish of them all, and the…

  • Spiral staircase in the Francis I wing, the Royal ChÃ?Â¢teau de Blois, France; Château Royal de Blois Shutterstock ID 97979516; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Château Royal de Blois

    19.35 MILES

    Seven French kings lived in Blois' royal château, whose four grand wings were built during four distinct periods in French architecture: Gothic (13th…

  • Cathédrale Sainte-Croix rises up above Rue Jeanne d'Arc in Orléans, France.

    Cathédrale Ste-Croix

    15.44 MILES

    In a country of jaw-dropping churches, Gothic-style Cathédrale Ste-Croix still raises a gasp. Originally built in the 13th century, it underwent tinkering…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    15.46 MILES

    Orléans’ five-level fine-arts museum is a treat, with an excellent collection of Italian, Flemish and Dutch paintings (including works by Correggio,…

  • Maison de la Magie

    Maison de la Magie

    19.27 MILES

    This museum of magic occupies the one-time home of watchmaker, inventor and conjurer Jean Eugène Robert-Houdin (1805–71), after whom the American magician…

  • Oratoire de Germigny-des-Prés

    Oratoire de Germigny-des-Prés

    29.84 MILES

    One of France’s few Carolingian-era churches, this exceptional oratory – sadly, over-restored in the mid-19th century – is renowned for its unusual…

  • Chaumont Castle in Loire Valley France - Panoramic wide view to the entrance and the garden at sunrise with trees, grass under blue sky;,,Château de Chaumont-sur-Loire,,Shutterstock ID 1467775043; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Château de Chaumont-sur-Loire

    29.58 MILES

    Set on a strategic bluff with sweeping views along the Loire, Chaumont-sur-Loire is known for three things: the château itself, which has a medieval…

  • View of Cheverny Chateau from apprentice's garden.

    Château de Cheverny

    20.89 MILES

    Perhaps the Loire's most elegantly proportioned château, Cheverny represents the zenith of French classical architecture: a perfect blend of symmetry,…

1. Abbatiale Notre-Dame

0.03 MILES

Built in the early 1100s and rebuilt in the mid-1600s after being burnt by Calvinists during the Wars of Religion, this church – visited by Joan of Arc in…

2. Domaine National de Chambord

11.77 MILES

The 54-sq-km hunting reserve around the Château de Chambord – the largest walled park in Europe – is reserved for the exclusive use of very high-ranking…

4. Maison de Jeanne d’Arc

15.13 MILES

An excellent 15-minute film (in French or English) tracing Joan of Arc's origins, accomplishments and historical impact is the main attraction at the…

5. Place du Martroi

15.24 MILES

In the centre of Orléans' main square, a bronze statue (1855) depicts Joan of Arc atop a prancing steed; nearby there's a carousel (merry-go-round). A…

6. Joan of Arc Statue

15.24 MILES

Depicting St Joan atop a prancing steed, this huge bronze statue (1855) by Denis Foyatier is in the centre of place du Martroi.

7. Musée d'Histoire et d'Archéologie

15.24 MILES

The centrepiece of this history museum, in the Renaissance-style Hôtel Cabu, is an extraordinary collection of Celtic and Gallo-Roman bronzes, recovered…

8. Hôtel Groslot

15.43 MILES

The Renaissance-style Hôtel Groslot was built between 1530 and 1550 as a private mansion for lawyer and bailiff Jacques Groslot; it became Orléans’ city…