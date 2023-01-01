Domaine National de Chambord

The 54-sq-km hunting reserve around the Château de Chambord – the largest walled park in Europe – is reserved for the exclusive use of very high-ranking French government officials. About 10 sq km of the park, north and northwest of the château, is open to the public, with marked trails for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

Hire bikes, rosalies (pedal carts), golfettes (electric golf carts), rowboats and electric boats at a rental kiosk near the embarcadère (dock) midway between the Château de Chambord and its entrance pavilion. From April to early November, carriage rides (adult/child €11/6) begin at the château's écurie (stables).

The reserve is a great place for wildlife spotting, especially during the deer mating season between mid-September and mid-October. Five observatories let you discreetly view the park's residents; set out at dawn or dusk to maximise your chances of spotting stags, boars, red deer and wild sheep. To visit parts of the reserve normally closed to the public, take a 1½-hour Land Rover safari tour conducted by French-speaking guides; most speak at least a bit of English. Call ahead to book.