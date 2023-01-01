Château de Beauregard

Smaller and less visited than the Blésois' more famous châteaux, peaceful Beauregard has charms all its own. Built as yet another hunting lodge by François I, the highlight is a portrait gallery depicting 327 notables among Europe's royalty, clergy and intelligentsia who lived from 1328 to 1643. Famous faces to look for include Christopher Columbus, Sir Francis Drake, Henry VIII of England and his doomed wife Anne Boleyn. Free English tours begin at noon.

The château's lovely 40-hectare park, well worth a stroll, encompasses various themed sections. Beauregard is 8km southeast of Blois.