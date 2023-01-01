One of France’s few Carolingian-era churches, this exceptional oratory – sadly, over-restored in the mid-19th century – is renowned for its unusual Maltese-cross layout and gilt-and-silver mosaic of the biblical Ark of the Covenant (early 9th century; see Exodus 25:10-21). Audioguides (€3) and information sheets in several languages are available at the adjacent tourist office, or you can download the audio tour from its website. Signs are in French and English.
Oratoire de Germigny-des-Prés
