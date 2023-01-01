Oratoire de Germigny-des-Prés

One of France’s few Carolingian-era churches, this exceptional oratory – sadly, over-restored in the mid-19th century – is renowned for its unusual Maltese-cross layout and gilt-and-silver mosaic of the biblical Ark of the Covenant (early 9th century; see Exodus 25:10-21). Audioguides (€3) and information sheets in several languages are available at the adjacent tourist office, or you can download the audio tour from its website. Signs are in French and English.