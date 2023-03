The Renaissance-style Hôtel Groslot was built between 1530 and 1550 as a private mansion for lawyer and bailiff Jacques Groslot; it became Orléans’ city hall during the Revolution. The neo-Renaissance interior decor (1850s) is extravagant, especially the ornate bedroom – now used for weddings – in which 17-year-old François II died in 1560. Salle Jeanne d'Arc is richly decorated with images of St Joan. The gardens behind the building are lovely.