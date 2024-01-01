Joan of Arc Statue

Orléans

Depicting St Joan atop a prancing steed, this huge bronze statue (1855) by Denis Foyatier is in the centre of place du Martroi.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The royal Chateau de Chambord in the evening, France. This castle is located in the Loire Valley, was built in the 16th century and is one of the most recognizable chateaux in the world.

    Château de Chambord

    26.93 MILES

    If you only have time to visit one château in the Loire, you might as well make it the grandest – and Chambord is the most lavish of them all, and the…

  • Cathédrale Sainte-Croix rises up above Rue Jeanne d'Arc in Orléans, France.

    Cathédrale Ste-Croix

    0.28 MILES

    In a country of jaw-dropping churches, Gothic-style Cathédrale Ste-Croix still raises a gasp. Originally built in the 13th century, it underwent tinkering…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    0.27 MILES

    Orléans’ five-level fine-arts museum is a treat, with an excellent collection of Italian, Flemish and Dutch paintings (including works by Correggio,…

  • Oratoire de Germigny-des-Prés

    Oratoire de Germigny-des-Prés

    17.3 MILES

    One of France’s few Carolingian-era churches, this exceptional oratory – sadly, over-restored in the mid-19th century – is renowned for its unusual…

  • Domaine National de Chambord

    Domaine National de Chambord

    26.34 MILES

    The 54-sq-km hunting reserve around the Château de Chambord – the largest walled park in Europe – is reserved for the exclusive use of very high-ranking…

  • Château de Sully-sur-Loire

    Château de Sully-sur-Loire

    23.85 MILES

    With its machicolated ramparts (featuring holes for pouring boiling liquid on attackers), soaring round turrets and steeply pitched roof, this fairy-tale…

  • Abbaye de St-Benoît-sur-Loire

    Abbaye de St-Benoît-sur-Loire

    19.74 MILES

    Home to about 40 Benedictine monks, this abbey – shut down during the Revolution and reopened in 1944 – is known for its Romanesque basilica, whose 11th…

Nearby Orléans attractions

1. Place du Martroi

In the centre of Orléans' main square, a bronze statue (1855) depicts Joan of Arc atop a prancing steed; nearby there's a carousel (merry-go-round). A…

2. Maison de Jeanne d’Arc

0.12 MILES

An excellent 15-minute film (in French or English) tracing Joan of Arc's origins, accomplishments and historical impact is the main attraction at the…

3. Musée d'Histoire et d'Archéologie

0.12 MILES

The centrepiece of this history museum, in the Renaissance-style Hôtel Cabu, is an extraordinary collection of Celtic and Gallo-Roman bronzes, recovered…

4. Hôtel Groslot

0.21 MILES

The Renaissance-style Hôtel Groslot was built between 1530 and 1550 as a private mansion for lawyer and bailiff Jacques Groslot; it became Orléans’ city…

8. Musée de la Marine de Loire

14.79 MILES

Well-presented exhibits tell the story of how a river that's basically non-navigable was used for commerce using ultra-shallow-draft (70cm) boats…