Cathédrale Sainte-Croix rises up above Rue Jeanne d'Arc in Orléans, France.

Overview

There’s a big-city buzz on the broad boulevards and in the sparkling boutiques and elegant buildings of Orléans, 100km south of Paris. An important settlement by the time of the Roman conquest, the city sealed its place in history in 1429 when a young peasant girl by the name of Jeanne d’Arc (Joan of Arc) rallied the armies of Charles VII and brought about a spectacular rout against the besieging English forces, a key turning point in the Hundred Years War. Six centuries later, the Maid of Orléans still exerts a powerful hold on the French imagination – all around town, you’ll find statues (at least seven), stained-glass windows and museum exhibits dedicated to her exploits. Other attractions in the old city include an outstanding art museum and a breathtaking cathedral.

  • Cathédrale Sainte-Croix rises up above Rue Jeanne d'Arc in Orléans, France.

    Cathédrale Ste-Croix

    Orléans

    In a country of jaw-dropping churches, Gothic-style Cathédrale Ste-Croix still raises a gasp. Originally built in the 13th century, it underwent tinkering…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Orléans

    Orléans’ five-level fine-arts museum is a treat, with an excellent collection of Italian, Flemish and Dutch paintings (including works by Correggio,…

  • Hôtel Groslot

    Hôtel Groslot

    Orléans

    The Renaissance-style Hôtel Groslot was built between 1530 and 1550 as a private mansion for lawyer and bailiff Jacques Groslot; it became Orléans’ city…

  • Musée d'Histoire et d'Archéologie

    Musée d'Histoire et d'Archéologie

    Orléans

    The centrepiece of this history museum, in the Renaissance-style Hôtel Cabu, is an extraordinary collection of Celtic and Gallo-Roman bronzes, recovered…

  • Maison de Jeanne d’Arc

    Maison de Jeanne d’Arc

    Orléans

    An excellent 15-minute film (in French or English) tracing Joan of Arc's origins, accomplishments and historical impact is the main attraction at the…

  • Place du Martroi

    Place du Martroi

    Orléans

    In the centre of Orléans' main square, a bronze statue (1855) depicts Joan of Arc atop a prancing steed; nearby there's a carousel (merry-go-round). A…

  • Joan of Arc Statue

    Joan of Arc Statue

    Orléans

    Depicting St Joan atop a prancing steed, this huge bronze statue (1855) by Denis Foyatier is in the centre of place du Martroi.

