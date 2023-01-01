CERCIL – Musée-Mémorial des Enfants du Vel d'Hiv

Between 1941 and 1943, more than 16,000 Jews were interned in two camps about 50km northeast of Orléans, Beaune-la-Rolande and Pithiviers. The adults were deported first, and only after authorisation had arrived from Berlin were 4400 parent-less, terrified children loaded onto trains and sent to Auschwitz and Sobibor; only 26, all adolescents, survived. Exhibits (in French) document the deportation and serve as a moving memorial for the children. A detailed booklet in English is available.