The centrepiece of this history museum, in the Renaissance-style Hôtel Cabu, is an extraordinary collection of Celtic and Gallo-Roman bronzes, recovered from the Loire’s sandy bottom. Our favourites: an almost-life-size horse and wild boar. Another room is dedicated to rare Orléans-made porcelain from the 18th and 19th centuries. Plasticised sheets in each room provide information in English.