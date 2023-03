Built in the early 1100s and rebuilt in the mid-1600s after being burnt by Calvinists during the Wars of Religion, this church – visited by Joan of Arc in 1429 – still has Romanesque features, including the nave. The council that annulled the marriage of Eleanor of Aquitaine to Louis VII of France (on grounds of consanguinity) in 1152, allowing her to marry Henry II of England, was held here.