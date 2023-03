In the village of Le Mas Soubeyran (17km west of Alès), this intriguing museum traces the history of the Camisard revolt, a bloody religious struggle that raged in the early 1700s between the Catholic armies of Louis XIV and a guerrilla band of around 1000 Protestant Huguenots, led by the charismatic Rolland. It contains artefacts such as forbidden Huguenot crosses, antique bibles and Camisard weapons.