The Mont Lozère range is of tough, impenetrable granite, from which the rainfall sluices in small streams. It's the source of the River Tarn, which flows in its early stages through the spectacular Gorges du Tarn. Shrouded in cloud and ice in winter, and bright with bloom in springtime, Mont Lozère is a summertime delight of heather, blueberries and flowing streams. It's criss-crossed by scenic walking trails.