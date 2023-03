Near the small village of Ste-Eulalie-en-Margeride, 45km north of Mende, this vast 200-hectare nature reserve contains more than 30 free-roaming bison. Visits to the reserve are by horse-drawn carriage or, in winter, by sleigh, and last about one hour – an impressive experience. In July and August, you can follow a self-guided 1km walking path around the periphery.