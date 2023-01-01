Centre d'Enseignement de la Dentelle au Fuseau

Le Puy is famed for the intricacy and beauty of its lace, and this workshop-museum – led by formidable lace expert Mick Fouriscot – showcases remarkable examples of the delicate craft, plus old photographs of the region's lace-makers across centuries. Nimble-fingered travellers can sign up for lace-making classes (from €18 per hour, book in advance). There's an adjoining shop filled with pretty souvenirs and books.

Le Puy bloomed into a lace-making centre thanks to its role as a pilgrimage hub. The need for lace-trimmed religious clothing created an industry of nearly 5000 lace workshops around the region, though only a handful remain today.

Le Puy's lace centre is also HQ for correspondence courses in lace-making, which are pursued by handicrafts devotees across the globe.