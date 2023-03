Le Puy's oldest chapel, first established in the 10th century, and rebuilt several times since, teeters atop an 85m-high volcanic plug, reached by climbing 268 craggy stairs. Stepping through its polychrome doorway into the cave-like interior is a near-mystical experience – the chapel follows the natural contours of the rock, and the unusual carvings and 12th-century frescoes create an otherworldly atmosphere.