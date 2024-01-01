Ready to quake in fear at Saugues' most chilling legend? Or hoping to entertain your bloodthirsty kids and pick up a lupine-themed souvenir? This museum by Saugues' Tour des Anglais explores the myth of the Beast of Gévaudan, blamed for as many as 124 grisly attacks between 1764 and 1767.
Musée de la Bête du Gévaudan
Auvergne
