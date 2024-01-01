Musée de la Bête du Gévaudan

Auvergne

Ready to quake in fear at Saugues' most chilling legend? Or hoping to entertain your bloodthirsty kids and pick up a lupine-themed souvenir? This museum by Saugues' Tour des Anglais explores the myth of the Beast of Gévaudan, blamed for as many as 124 grisly attacks between 1764 and 1767.

