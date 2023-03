Wolves once prowled freely through the Lozère forests, but today you’ll see them only in this sanctuary in Ste-Lucie, 7km north of Marvejols and 36km northeast of Mende off the D809. The 25-hectare park sustains around 80 Mongolian, Canadian, Siberian, Arctic and Polish wolves living in semi-freedom. You can wander around the park or take a free guided tour. Special nocturnal visits are also available in high summer. Feedings take place at 4pm.