Birdwatchers won't want to miss the Maison des Vautours, just west of Le Truel on the D996, where a population of more than 200 reintroduced vultures now thrives on the sheer limestone cliffs. You can watch the birds gliding above the Gorges de la Jonte from the viewing point, which also has a live video feed from the nesting sites. Inside the museum, you'll find various exhibitions about the five vulture species that can be found in the area.