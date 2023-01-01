Chaos de Montpellier-le-Vieux

Situated 18km northeast of Millau, overlooking the Gorges de la Dourbie, this maze of canyons was formed by countless millennia of water erosion, which has created more than 120 hectares of tortured limestone formations with fanciful names such as the Sphinx and the Elephant. Five walking trails, lasting one to three hours, cover the site – or you can take a trip aboard the tourist train. There is also ziplining for children (€16) and via ferrata (€32).

Combination tickets with Aven Armand at Causse Méjean are available.