Creepy-crawly-loving kids can indulge their interests at the excellent ‘Insect City’ of Micropolis, 19km northwest of Millau. This high-tech centre brings the world of insects impressively to life: you can peer inside ant colonies, see the inner workings of beehives and explore the wonderful butterfly pavilion. There are also multimedia exhibits and interactive displays. Afterwards kids can burn off steam at the insect-themed adventure playground while adults unwind in the cafe.