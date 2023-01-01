Looming 37km south of Florac off the D18 is the prominent peak of Mont Aigoual (1567m). Its lofty 1894-opened observatory is the last remaining mountain-based meteorological station in France. Inside, you can learn the science behind weather forecasting and cloud formation. There's also an orientation table from where you can take in the wrap-around views of the central Cévennes and beyond. On the very best days, the eye sweeps from the Alps to the Mediterranean and south to the Pyrenees.
Mont Aigoual Observatory
Languedoc-Roussillon
Share