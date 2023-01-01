Mont Aigoual Observatory

Looming 37km south of Florac off the D18 is the prominent peak of Mont Aigoual (1567m). Its lofty 1894-opened observatory is the last remaining mountain-based meteorological station in France. Inside, you can learn the science behind weather forecasting and cloud formation. There's also an orientation table from where you can take in the wrap-around views of the central Cévennes and beyond. On the very best days, the eye sweeps from the Alps to the Mediterranean and south to the Pyrenees.