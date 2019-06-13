Cathédrale St-Théodont

Built in 1090 on the site of a Roman temple, Uzès' cathedral was partially destroyed in both the 13th and 16th centuries and stripped during the French Revolution. All that remains of the 11th-century church is its 42m-high tower, Tour Fenestrelle, the only round bell tower in France, which resembles an upright Leaning Tower of Pisa. The neo-Romanesque façade was built in the 19th century.

The church's Baroque 17th-century organ, built in 1670, is the only one in the country to retain its original grey-painted, gilded shutters. Concerts take place in summer – check with the tourist office for dates and tickets.