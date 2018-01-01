Vaasa (Swedish: Vasa) sits above the 63rd parallel – southern Finns consider it ‘The North’. Just 45 nautical miles from Sweden, the city has a significant Swedophone population, with a quarter of residents speaking Swedish as a first language.

Read More

The 17th-century town was named after Swedish royalty: the noble Wasa family. But 200 years later it was in Russian hands. The Old Town burned down in Vaasa’s Great Fire of 1852 – caused by a careless visitor who fell asleep and dropped his pipe – and the new city was built from scratch, 7km away from the cinders.

Vaasa has long been a family-holiday playground, with plenty of outdoor recreation and easy access to the Kvarken Archipelago. It's a cultural centre too, with three universities and a thriving arts scene, exemplified by its excellent museums.

Read Less