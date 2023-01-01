This fantastic villa is considered one of the 20th century's architectural masterpieces and the pinnacle of Alvar Aalto's career. It is the former home of industrialists Harry and Maire Gullichsen, who were avid art collectors and tireless supporters of modern culture and social change. The house still contains the couple's museum-like collection of modern art.

Villa Mairea is located in Noormarkku, about 15km north of Pori. Noormarkku is the headquarters of Ahlström Corporation, the industrial giant that financed the Gullichsens' artistic endeavours.