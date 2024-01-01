Raatihuone

Finland's West Coast

Pori's neoclassical Old Town Hall was designed by CL Engel in 1831 and completed a decade later. The restaurant Raatihuoneen Kellari is housed in the cellar in the former city jail. The statue out the front is King Johan III of Sweden, the founder of Pori.

  • Villa Mairea

    Villa Mairea

    7.93 MILES

    This fantastic villa is considered one of the 20th century's architectural masterpieces and the pinnacle of Alvar Aalto's career. It is the former home of…

  • Bronze Age Burial Site of Sammallahdenmäki, Finland, UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Sammallahdenmäki

    26.07 MILES

    The Unesco World Heritage–listed Bronze Age burial complex Sammallahdenmäki dates back more than 3500 years. Thirty-six stone burial cairns of different…

  • Pori Art Museum

    Pori Art Museum

    0.1 MILES

    Founded by the celebrated art patron Maire Gullichsen (of Villa Mairea), the city's art museum occupies the old customs house, in a prime riverfront…

  • Pyhän Ristin Kirkko

    Pyhän Ristin Kirkko

    26.63 MILES

    Picturesquely sited next to the little Rauma river, this stone beauty was built around 1520 as part of a Franciscan monastery on the site. The interior…

  • Keski-Porin kirkko

    Keski-Porin kirkko

    0.25 MILES

    Built in the mid-19th century, the neo-Gothic Central Pori Church is unique for its cast-iron steeple and stained-glass windows. The unusual art-nouveau…

  • Reposaari

    Reposaari

    14.39 MILES

    Reposaari is a tiny island dotted with colourful wooden houses. Only 3km long and half a kilometre wide, the island village is as quaint as can be, with…

  • Satakunnan Museo

    Satakunnan Museo

    0.09 MILES

    Revamped for the Finnish centennial, this museum focuses on the nature, history and culture of the Satakunta region. Fascinating exhibits range from…

  • Rauman Merimuseo

    Rauman Merimuseo

    26.88 MILES

    Wandering around the Old Town, it’s easy to forget that Rauma is a port, but its maritime museum is an engaging reminder of the town’s seafaring…

