Raatihuone

Pori's neoclassical Old Town Hall was designed by CL Engel in 1831 and completed a decade later. The restaurant Raatihuoneen Kellari is housed in the cellar in the former city jail. The statue out the front is King Johan III of Sweden, the founder of Pori.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.93 MILES
This fantastic villa is considered one of the 20th century's architectural masterpieces and the pinnacle of Alvar Aalto's career. It is the former home of…
26.07 MILES
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Bronze Age burial complex Sammallahdenmäki dates back more than 3500 years. Thirty-six stone burial cairns of different…
0.1 MILES
Founded by the celebrated art patron Maire Gullichsen (of Villa Mairea), the city's art museum occupies the old customs house, in a prime riverfront…
26.63 MILES
Picturesquely sited next to the little Rauma river, this stone beauty was built around 1520 as part of a Franciscan monastery on the site. The interior…
0.25 MILES
Built in the mid-19th century, the neo-Gothic Central Pori Church is unique for its cast-iron steeple and stained-glass windows. The unusual art-nouveau…
14.39 MILES
Reposaari is a tiny island dotted with colourful wooden houses. Only 3km long and half a kilometre wide, the island village is as quaint as can be, with…
0.09 MILES
Revamped for the Finnish centennial, this museum focuses on the nature, history and culture of the Satakunta region. Fascinating exhibits range from…
26.88 MILES
Wandering around the Old Town, it’s easy to forget that Rauma is a port, but its maritime museum is an engaging reminder of the town’s seafaring…
