Reposaari is a tiny island dotted with colourful wooden houses. Only 3km long and half a kilometre wide, the island village is as quaint as can be, with sweeping sea views all around. Räpsöö (as it's affectionately known) is about 12km north of Yyteri and connected to the mainland by causeway. Bus 40 goes there hourly from the observation tower in Yyteri village.