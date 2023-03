Built in the mid-19th century, the neo-Gothic Central Pori Church is unique for its cast-iron steeple and stained-glass windows. The unusual art-nouveau glass paintings in the apse were completed in 1925. Over 400 Finns who died during WWII are buried in the grounds. The pride of the church is the majestic organ (www.poriorgan.fi), which is the star of the annual Pori Organ festival, held in June.