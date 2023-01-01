The Unesco World Heritage–listed Bronze Age burial complex Sammallahdenmäki dates back more than 3500 years. Thirty-six stone burial cairns of different shapes and sizes are spread over a kilometre of forest. The two biggest are kirkonlattia (church floor), a monumental quadrangle measuring 16m by 19m, and the huilun pitkä raunio (long cairn of Huilu). The moss-covered rocks and light-filtering forest create an evocative setting for the mysterious site.

Sammallahdenmäki is close to Lappi village, 20km east of Rauma, signposted from Hwy 12. Buses run Monday through Friday only (€5.50, 30 minutes, four daily).