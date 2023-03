The creation of local artist Alvar Gullichsen, this spoof museum–art installation is a classic display of oddball Finnish humour. In great detail, it traces the rise of the Bonk dynasty, which rose from humble fisherfolk beginnings to become the owner of a multiglobal industrial empire producing ‘fully defunctioned machinery’.

Kids can construct their own Bonk machines in the lethal-looking workshop – they don’t receive wages, ‘but neither are they charged for swallowed nuts and bolts’.